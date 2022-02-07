Inmate dies while in custody at New Brunswick jail

An inmate has died while in custody at a jail in Saint-Hilaire, N.B.

The New Brunswick government says 40-year-old Wesley Robert Geneau was found unresponsive at the Madawaska Regional Correctional Centre Sunday morning.

Staff members administered first aid before Geneau was taken to the Edmundston Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Geneau was serving a sentence at the jail.

In a news release, the province says officials don’t suspect foul play or self-harm, but a cause of death has not been released.

Local police and New Brunswick Coroner Services, which is mandated to review all suspicious or questionable deaths in the province, have been informed of the man’s death.