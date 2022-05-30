Inmate dies while in custody at New Brunswick jail
An inmate has died while in custody at a jail in Dalhousie, N.B.
The New Brunswick government says 39-year-old Jason Barnaby-Gloade was found unresponsive in a cell at the Dalhousie Regional Correctional Centre Saturday afternoon.
The province says staff members administered first aid before Barnaby-Gloade was taken to the Campbellton Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that evening.
The RCMP and New Brunswick Coroner Services, which is mandated to review all suspicious or questionable deaths in the province, are investigating the man’s death.
"A coroner’s inquest into Barnaby-Gloade’s death will be held. Details of the inquest, including the presiding coroner, schedule and location, will be determined after all investigations have been concluded," said the province in a news release.
A cause of death was not released.
