Inmate dies while in custody at Stony Mountain

An inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.

In a Thursday news release, Stony Mountain said Denis Mutz died on Tuesday.

At the time of his death, Mutz was serving a sentence of four years, four months and 12 days for possession of scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He began serving this sentence in December of 2020.

Mutz’s next of kin, as well as the police and coroner, have been notified.

The Correctional Services of Canada will review the circumstances of this death.