Inmate escapes from Saint John Regional Correctional Facility
Saint John Police say an inmate has escaped custody from the Saint John Regional Correctional Facility.
Police say in a news release that 46-year-old Terrance Smith escaped Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. from a temporary housing unit at the correctional facility on Old Black River Road.
"Corrections staff discovered that Smith was missing this morning, Oct. 15, 2021, and called the police," Saint John police said in a news release.
Smith was last seen wearing standard-issue orange top and pants and a navy coat. Police describe him as approximately five-feet-nine inches tall, with a thin build, dark hair, and a beard.
"Smith is currently serving a sentence for several charges including, assaulting a peace officer, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police," police said in a news release.
Police are asking anyone who sees Smith, or has information on his whereabouts, to contact the Saint John Police Force at 648-3333. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or 1-800-222-T.I.P.S.
