Inmate fatally stabbed at Edmonton Institution
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Edmonton Institution.
Investigators were called to the prison around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
The man was treated on scene, but died of his injuries.
An autopsy determined that Bretton Fisher, 33, died of a stab wound.
The homicide section has now taken over the investigation.
Correctional Services Canada says at the time of his death, Fisher had been in prison since July 16, 2020, serving a sentence of seven years, five months, and 22 days for aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery with a firearm.
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.
-
Recycling truck crashes into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo, driver chargedA driver has been charged after a recycling truck crashed into traffic lights and wires in Waterloo.