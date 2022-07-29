Inmate fatally stabbed at Edmonton Institution

Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Edmonton Institution.

Investigators were called to the prison around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

The man was treated on scene, but died of his injuries.

An autopsy determined that Bretton Fisher, 33, died of a stab wound.

The homicide section has now taken over the investigation.

Correctional Services Canada says at the time of his death, Fisher had been in prison since July 16, 2020, serving a sentence of seven years, five months, and 22 days for aggravated assault, break and enter, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery with a firearm.