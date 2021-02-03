The man mistakenly released from the Edmonton Remand Centre three weeks ago was arrested at the scene of a break-and-enter in south Edmonton on Wednesday.

Stuart McMillan, 19, and two other people were taken into custody at approximately 2 a.m. when Edmonton police responded to a break-and-enter at a business in Ellwood Drive.

McMillan was supposed to be transferred to the Bowden Institution but was instead set free on Jan. 12.

Mounties issued a warrant for his arrest three days later and extended it to the rest of Canada on Jan. 20.

"Once Stuart McMillan becomes aware there is a warrant out for his arrest, at that point the onus would be on him to turn himself into the police," RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine told CTV News then.

McMillan and two men from Edmonton allegedly broke into a home in the Drayton Valley area and fled from police in a stolen vehicle in July 2020.

They were charged with break-and-enter, using a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Alberta Justice Minister Kaycee Madu said "improperly filed paperwork" caused the release and has ordered a full review.