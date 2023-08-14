Inmate serving life sentence dies at Beaver Creek Prison in Gravenhurst, Ont.
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
An inmate serving a life sentence for first-degree murder has died at a Gravenhurst prison.
Jaime Restrepo died in custody at Beaver Creek on Sunday and has been serving his sentence since July 10, 2008. The cause of death has not been determined.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says the next of kin has been notified.
CSC policy also requires that police and the coroner be notified. As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances.
