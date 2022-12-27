Inmate turns herself in after escaping Winnipeg minimum security healing lodge
A convicted murderer who escaped from a minimum security healing lodge in Winnipeg turned herself into police on Tuesday.
CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Joyce Kringuk, 42, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. on Boxing Day, leaving through the back door of the Eagle Women's Lodge at 667 Ellice Avenue.
Staff immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), and a warrant for Kringuk's arrest was issued.
According to the Correction Service of Canada (CSC), Kringuk turned herself into the Winnipeg Police Service on Tuesday at 11:50 a.m.
The CSC and Eagle Women’s Lodge are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The CSC said the federal correctional system’s top priority is ensuring the safety of institutions, staff and the public.
Kringuk is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.
