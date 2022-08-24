Inmate who escaped from Burnside jail robbed a bank before arrest: N.S. RCMP

An inmate who escaped from a Halifax-area jail allegedly robbed a bank in Greenwood, N.S., before he was arrested.

Ryan Taylor Wilband, 43, escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, N.S., around 12:30 p.m., Monday and was reported missing that day.

Wilband was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Kingston, N.S.

About an hour before his arrest, Kings District RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a bank on Central Avenue around 12:10 p.m.

Police learned a man armed with a knife had entered the bank and demanded cash from an employee. They say he fled the bank on foot with some cash.

During their investigation, police learned the same man had been at a restaurant on Pickering Lane just minutes before the robbery. They allege he left the restaurant without paying for his meal.

Police obtained a description of the suspect from employees at the bank and restaurant and arrested the man at a residence in Kingston, N.S., around 1:20 p.m.

While searching the man, the RCMP says officers found some cash they believe had been taken from the bank during the robbery.

Wilband was taken to the RCMP detachment in New Minas and held in custody overnight.

He’s facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft under $5,000.

Wilband appeared in Kentville provincial court Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He’s due back in court on Aug. 31.

Before his escape, Wilband had been in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility -- also known as the Burnside jail – on charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and breaches of probation.

The Department of Justice says it is investigating the incident.



