An inmate who escaped from the minimum-security unit at Stony Mountain Institution over the weekend is back in custody.

Manitoba RCMP posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that Owen Spence, 25, was arrested in Selkirk.

Officers were searching for Spence after he was missing during a headcount of inmates Sunday night.

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.

-With files from CTV’s Rachel CrowSpreadingWings.