Stonewall RCMP officers are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Stony Mountain minimum-security unit Sunday night.

According to a tweet from RCMP, Owen Spence, 25, was missing from the 7 p.m. headcount; police say Spence has a history of violence.

He may be on his way to Brandon, Man. He is described as five foot ten and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said if you see him do not approach him. If you have any information, you are to call police immediately.

