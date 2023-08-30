Inmates in Newfoundland jail say they feel hopeless, alone and increasingly unwell
Inmates inside Newfoundland's notorious, Victorian-era jail say their mental health is deteriorating as they are allegedly locked in their cellblocks for days and denied visits with their families.
