Inmates released from Sudbury Jail face homelessness, toxic drug scene

Two local agencies that work with the homeless are concerned about the lack of support for people released from the Sudbury Jail.

The John Howard Society said some inmates are released from jail and go directly to living on the streets. In turn, that leads to them using drugs from a toxic supply.

Overdoses are the end result.

"Unfortunately we are continuing to see people affected by substance abuse," said Sarah Berghammer, CEO of the John Howard Society Sudbury.

“One thing that brings us hope is that we have a safe consumption site here in Sudbury … It's only be operational for a couple of months but I am hopeful that with that service that they are able to save some of the people that we are losing."

Berghammer said inmates often get out of jail in Sudbury with no release plan. Even discussing the dangers of substance abuse could help, she said.

"They could … remind them about substance use and how their level of tolerance may be low,” said Berghammer.

“There is some education that they could do that wouldn't take that much time.”

In response to a request, the Ministry of the Solicitor General sent this statement:

“The ministry has worked closely with the Ministry of Health to distribute nasal naloxone kits directly to at-risk inmates at all provincial correctional facilities at the time of their release. The ministry is also actively working with community health partners to identify care pathways for people with mental health and addictions needs who are returning to community care settings.”

The Homelessness Network said people who use drugs and spend time in institutions like hospitals, therapeutic facilities or jails can face risks upon their release.

"If they are without utilizing their drugs for a while their bodies change and sometimes they think can start using at the same level they did before entering an institution that would put them at extreme risk for overdosing," said Ray Landry, the coordinator of the Homelessness Network.

Both the Homelessness Network and the John Howard Society said connecting people with community supports and resources before their release from an institution could help save lives.