Inner-city church helps Calgary children celebrate Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat
With the realization that many children in their community live in apartment buildings and may find it difficult to celebrate Halloween, a Calgary church went out of its way to help out.
Grace Presbyterian Church, on 15 Avenue S.W., hosted a trunk-or-treat in its parking lot on Sunday, inviting children living in Calgary's Beltline community to collect all the delicious candy.
"Grace seeks to build community and invites families from Connaught School and the Beltline area to trick-or-treat each year," officials said in a release.
All of the fun was conducted in a safe environment, especially when it came to preventing COVID-19 infections.
To achieve that, all the families were required to register in advance for a time slot and maintain physical distancing during their visit.
Masks – non-medical ones – were also available if needed.
