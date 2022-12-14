Inner-city schools come together for the 27th annual lunch at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel

It was a special day for students from Albert Community School and Sacred Heart School as they celebrated the holiday season at the 27th annual festive hot turkey lunch at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel in Regina on Wednesday.

“I’m very thankful, not a lot of people got food at home, so I’m very thankful that a lot of people donated food for us and self,” said Angela Htoo, a Grade 8 student from Sacred Heart School.

Over 600 students were served a warm meal.

“I think, how fantastic for our school community and Albert school community to be able to come together and have a meal served in a fancy ballroom … the kids are excited,” said Lindsey Morhart, vice principal of Sacred Heart School.

Volunteers from the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Regina Pats, Regina Red Sox, Regina Thunder, Regina Police & Fire, and STARS Air Ambulance came to greet and serve food for the students and their educators.

“It’s so exciting to see the energy in the room of the children. A lot of these children aren’t going to be able to have a nice meal, so it shows them that there are people that care about them,” said Darren Entner, a volunteer from the STARS Air Ambulance.

Laura Armitage, the general manager at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, said it’s magic to have everyone back together after the years of COVID-19.

“They will be served with delicious hot Christmas lunch, and then Santa will make a visit…and we will send them home hopefully with a lot of smiles, a warm tummy and a candy cane,” said Armitage.