Innisfail, Alta. federal election forum derailed over non-compliance with masking
Police were called to respond to a central Alberta election forum but not because the debate between local candidates became too heated.
The discussion, organized by the Innisfail & District Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday night, had to be called off because of a number of attendees, who were members of the general public, refused to wear a face covering.
According to the latest provincial health guidelines because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all Albertans must wear non-medical masks while inside all public buildings and while on public transit.
While on scene, RCMP gave the visitors who weren't wearing a mask a choice – put one on or the debate would be over.
Even with that in mind, the guests continued to refuse to wear masks so police cancelled the event and ordered everyone out of the building.
On its Facebook page, the chamber said it would be posting questions to the candidates and answers from them in a written format.
No one was arrested and no charges are expected to be laid.
A mayoral debate is expected to take place at the same location on Sept. 22.
