Innisfail man arrested following flight from police in Three Hills

RCMP say a prolific offender was arrested following an incident involving a stolen vehicle last week.

Mounties were called to respond, at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 20, after two vehicles, believed to be stolen, had fled from another officer who had attempted a traffic stop in Three Hills.

RCMP located the two vehicles and managed to follow one of them; a black, mid-2010 model Ram pickup.

"The vehicle travelled west and back to Highway 21 north through the Airdrie rural area," RCMP said in a release. "The vehicle continued until it turned west on Highway 27 towards Olds."

Once in Olds, a member of that community's detachment deployed a tire deflation device on the suspect vehicle. While it was successful, the suspect continued to drive westbound on flat tires until the vehicle stopped.

The driver, 37-year-old Mitch Engler of Innisfail, was arrested without further incident.

He is charged with 15 offences, including:

Flight from a peace officer;

Four counts of failure to comply with a condition of probation;

Five counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order;

Operate a motor vehicle while prohibited;

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000; and

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

At the time of his arrest, RCMP say Engler was under a driving prohibition, bound by two probation orders as well as two other release orders connected to 25 outstanding charges for drug, property and driving offences.

Officials haven't shared any further information about the second vehicle in the investigation.