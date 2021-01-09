Mounties say criminal charges have been laid against a central Alberta man in connection with a fatal crash that occurred more than five months ago.

Sundre RCMP say Jeremy Meissner, 44, of Innisfail, was behind the wheel of a 2009 pickup truck that crashed head-on with a 1963 sedan near Sundre on Aug. 6, 2020, at about 1 p.m.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash on Highway 27 near Range Road 52 just east of the community.

Meissner was injured, as was a 41-year-old man from Airdrie, who had to be flown to hospital in Calgary by STARS Air Ambulance.

Three occupants in the other vehicle, another pickup truck, were not hurt.

During the investigation, RCMP acquired a sample of Meissner's blood via a court order. It was sent to a testing facility in Edmonton but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a delay in obtaining the results of the analysis.

Once police received the report on the blood sample, they were able to proceed with charges.

Meissner is charged with:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm;

Failure to comply with a breath demand;

Impaired operation of a conveyance while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol;

Impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm while impaired by drugs and/or alcohol and;

Four counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Police say Meissner's actions "dramatically changed" the lives of the victim and his family.

"I am glad to report that the Sundre RCMP commenced the need for accountability of Mr. Meissner’s selfish actions. I can only hope that our judicial system will provide some peace to those impacted," said Cpl. Karl Mandel with the Sundre RCMP in a statement.

Meissner has since been released on a $2,000 promise to pay release order and must abide by several court-imposed conditions.

He is scheduled to appear in Didsbury provincial court on Feb. 8.