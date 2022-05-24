Innisfail man charged with stealing electricty

The cost of electricity in Alberta in 2022 is so high people are stealing it - and getting caught.

Innisfail RCMP said in a release issued Tuesday that an Innisfail resident has been charged after police received a complaint from Fortis about someone stealing electricity from a residence in town.

On May 18, RCMP executed a search warrant at the property of the suspect. Three people were subsequently arrested, and police seized evidence used in the theft of electricity.

Jesse Burgoyne, 33, of Innisfail, has been charged with possession of stolen property under $5,000 and theft of electricity.

Burgoyne was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on June 29.