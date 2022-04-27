Innisfail police standoff ends after suspect bear sprays himself
A suspect who barricaded himself in his garage in the town of Innisfail, Alta. for several hours Wednesday and threatened to shoot police with a crossbow, will not face charges.
Members of the Innisfail RCMP responded to a home in a cul-de-sac at the south end of the town at around 8 p.m. following reports a man was in distress.
Crisis response team members were deployed and negotiated with the barricaded man who had threatened to fire arrows at police.
Residents of neighbouring homes were asked to stay inside during the police response.
Emergency response team forced their way into the garage after the suspect discharged bear spray on himself. The man was arrested and transported to hospital for treatment.
According to RCMP officials, charges are not being pursued against the man.
-
-
Man stabbed in southeast Calgary Thursday nightCalgary police are on scene of a stabbing in New Brighton.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhoodA man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood
-
Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted deathAn Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau StreetOttawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.
-
RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosquePolice are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening.
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisisGlencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
Jewish community concerned for safety amid sharp rise in antisemitism in B.C.There were a record number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, according to a new audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada.