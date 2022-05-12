Innisfail RCMP looks to return suspected stolen plywood to rightful owner

Innisfail RCMP is looking to return suspected stolen plywood to its rightful owner after some was seized following a crash.

The wood was discovered after a crash between an RCMP cruiser and a white GMC Sierra Truck on 49A Avenue in Innisfail – 119 kilometres north of Calgary -- in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

"After the collision, the GMC Sierra fled at a high rate of speed for a short distance before the occupants fled on foot," police said in a release.

"One passenger, a 47-year-old male of no fixed address was arrested at the scene."

Police are still searching for a man who was believed to be driving and a female passenger.

The truck was also seized by police.

A number of 4x8 sheets of OSB plywood, which police believe was stolen from an unknown construction site, was found in the truck, and was also seized.

Police are now working to return it to its owner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.