Innisfail RCMP seek public assistance in search for missing elderly woman

Innisfail RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating a missing elderly woman.

Lorraine Vandenbosch, 78, of Didsbury, was last seen Monday at 10:30 a.m. at the Dickson Point Campground at Gleniffer Lake.

Police believe Vandenbosch may be confused and are concerned for her safety.

Vandenbosch is described as being 152 centimetres (five feet) tall, with red hair, and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing white pants, a white and black shirt, black runners and a cream-coloured hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.