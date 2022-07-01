Innisfail RCMP seek public assistance locating missing woman

Innisfail RCMP are seeking public assistance to locate a missing woman.

Tarin Crier, 28, of Innisfail, was last seen in town on Thursday night around 9 p.m.

She's described as around 177 centimetres (5'10") tall, and 97 kilograms (216 pounds), with short brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a floral shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.