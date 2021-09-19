Innisfail RCMP seek suspects after hit-and-run and theft of truck

Police say a man, who witnessed his truck being stolen, was struck and seriously injured by another vehicle connected to the incident.

Innisfail RCMP were called to the scene, on Township Road 364 near Range Road 44 in Red Deer County, on Sept. 18 at about 1:45 p.m for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived and spoke to witnesses, they learned the victim, a 77-year-old man, had parked his truck on the side of the road and went to work in a nearby field.

The man saw his vehicle driving away and, believing it was being stolen, went back to the road.

"Moments later he was struck by a white, newer model pickup truck believed to be associated to the theft of his vehicle," police said in a release. "The victim and a witness described that a second vehicle, a blue car with a female driver was also involved in the incident."

STARS air ambulance flew the victim to hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

His truck, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, was found a short distance away, at the corner of Range Road 45 and Township Road 360.

Officials are hopeful someone will be able to come forward with information about the incident that could lead to arrests being made.

"We believe that there were several people involved in this incident," said Constable Sara Devine with the Innisfail RCMP in a statement.

"The white truck that hit the victim may have some damage to the front end, and we would very much like to speak to anyone that has information on this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.