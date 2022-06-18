Innisfil artist uses talent to give back to local wildlife organization

An Innisfil artist uses her talent to give back to a charity near and dear to her heart.

Erin Sanderson is the driving force behind Pyrography Nerd, an Innisfil-based business.

For the past two years, she's been working on a pyrographic animal series of art which is the process of burning text or images onto wood. It translates to writing with fire.

The pieces are displayed at Innisfil's OnionFest happening this weekend, and the auction is happening on Facebook.

Funds raised goes towards the Procyon Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre in Beeton – a cause she's passionate about.

"We need help for our wildlife that become sick or injured within our borders," Sanderson said.

"Distemper is a big problem here in Innisfil right now, and Procyon is the only organization and the only help we have. They're so limited, so we need to raise funds for them."

Distemper isn't the only problem the organization is seeing in animals.

"In particular, we have a mange problem here in Innisfil, and it's affecting our foxes," Sanderson said.

"I have one particular piece that features five different foxes that were all trapped, treated and released by Procyon. They've been a tremendous help with all of the wildlife that needs rehab within our borders."

She said these types of fundraisers are crucial to the organization and is happy to help in any way she can.

"We do depend on those and depend on the public. A lot of people, when they bring in an animal, they give us a donation and even if it's $10 it all goes into the pot, and it all goes towards the animals, so it's really important."

Procyon is looking to get an X-ray machine to help its mandate which costs about $100,000.

"It's really needed. We get a lot of animals that come in with broken bones and other injuries that need to be X-rayed. We need to confirm what's going on so we can treat them, or splint them, give them what they need," Sanderson said.

Details on the fundraiser, which ends Sunday, can be found on her Facebook page.