Innisfil Beach Park has live music Tuesdays
Music in the Park has a nice ring to it, and so do its players.
Both solo artists and bands will perform at Innisfil Beach Park, a short distance away from the park's entrance beginning June 21.
The Music in the Park musicians will perform every Tuesday throughout the summer.
"Innisfil is home to many talented musicians and we're thrilled to offer free performances for everyone to enjoy," said Mayor Lynn Dollin.
"Music in the Park sets the stage for community members to enjoy the outdoors, connect with neighbours and groove to some great music during their next visit to Innisfil Beach Park," she said.
Solo musicians and bands scheduled to play at Innisfil Beach Park each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m (subject to weather conditions) are:
June 21 – Camden
June 28 – Patty McLaughlin & Friends
July 5 – Alyssa Tess
July 12 – Kasey Kohring
July 19 – The Fitzees
July 26 – Sean Derraugh' A Thing for the Swing'
Aug. 2 - Cassandra Amanyangole
Aug. 9 - Kasey Kohring
Aug. 16 – Jules
Aug. 23 - Patty McLaughlin & Friends
Aug. 30 - Sean Derraugh' A Thing for the Swing'
Sept. 6 - Jules
Sept. 13 - Alyssa Tess
Sept. 20 - Cassandra Amanyangole
Sept. 27 - The Fitzees
In addition to Music in the Park performances, the town is partnering with local musician Patty McLaughlin for drop-in music circles at the park's Lakeside Pavilion on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The weekly acoustic event is open to participants of every skill level.
"The music circle is for anyone who plays, sings or likes to listen to music," says Patty McLaughlin. "Whether you're bringing your guitar, ukulele, shakers and drums, voice or ears, we hope to see you there!"
Parking at Innisfil Beach Park is free with a valid resident parking pass and paid parking for visitors.