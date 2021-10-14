Innisfil business owner cashes in $500,000 Lotto Max winning ticket

An Innisfil business owner hit hard by the pandemic now has a half-million reasons to smile after splitting a Maxmillions prize with another winning ticket from June 8.

"I didn't want my staff to lose any income," says Pratheeban Sivarajah, "So, I kept them all on at my own expense. This win will be invested back into my business."

The 42-year-old says the winning Lotto Max ticket numbers were picked randomly at a Petro Canada on Highway 7 in Markham.

According to the OLG release, his wife thought he was playing a joke on her when he brought the ticket home after checking it.

He says the win feels great. "I can't believe this cheque for $500,000 is mine."