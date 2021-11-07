Innisfil charity to kickstart Christmas campaign Monday

Volunteers at the Christmas for Kids campaign in Innisfil are hard at work preparing for the launch of their campaign on Monday.

The charity provides meals and personalized gifts for children in the Innisfil area.

The charity was founded 15 years ago by a school principal, who came up with the idea to start a charity that looks after children in Innisfil.

While the charity operates year-round, the organization sees its highest demand during the holiday season.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, organizers say support from the community is needed.

"We need gifts, we need money, we need time if people have time to donate for us," says Myrlene Boken, president of Innisfil Christmas for Kids. "So it's again getting the community stirred up, get them to know what we do and encourage them to donate."

Last year, the organization looked after 160 families and 479 children.

"We talk to everybody personally. We want to know a little bit about your story," Boken says.

There are a number of ways to get involved, from dropping off items at drop boxes or by donating online. They also have a new program for businesses who are looking to get involved.

The organization encourages anyone who needs help to reach out by phone or by email.