Innisfil community benefits from mayor's golf tournament

Wet weather and mulligans aside, Innisfil’s community is richer for having played golf Monday.

More than 140 golfers showed up to play in the Innisfil Mayor’s Golf Tournament at the Nest at Friday Harbour Resort and raised $69,000 for the Innisfil Community Foundation.

"I'm inspired by the generosity of our golfers, sponsors, donors, volunteers, and our hosts at The Nest at Friday Harbour," said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin. "Funds raised at today's tournament will help Innisfil Community Foundation continue its important work in our community.

Innisfil's foundation works with local charities and non-profit organizations to address social concerns such as poverty, food insecurity, and mental health. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the community.

"Innisfil Community Foundation is deeply grateful to the Town of Innisfil for making us the beneficiary of today's tournament and to the generous sponsors who made it such a success," said Sandra Rizzardo, the foundation's chairperson.

"The past two years have impacted our community in many ways, and more and more people are seeking help. These funds will help us continue supporting local charities to improve the quality of life for everyone in Innisfil."