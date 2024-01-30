Innisfil couple plan to give back to the community after lottery win
A couple from Innisfil who have been playing the lottery together for years are crying tears of joy after winning $50,000.
Dan and Bonnie Dietrich said they were home when they discovered they had won the second prize in the January 10 Lottario draw with the ticket they purchased at Jean's Variety on Innisfil Beach Road.
"Bonnie reminded me about our tickets," Dan said. "I pulled out the OLG app on my phone and saw the prize amount. I couldn't believe it and told Bonnie to come see right away."
Dan said they scanned the ticket a few more times to be sure, and "then happy tears came to my eyes."
"It took a while to sink in. When we got home from the store, we popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate," Bonnie said.
"This is an absolute blessing that comes at the perfect time. We're so grateful," added Dan.
The couple, who have been married for 13 years, said they plan to share their winnings with their children, give back to the community, and treat themselves to a "relaxing vacation."
