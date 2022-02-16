Innisfil declares Significant Weather Event
The Town of Innisfil declared a Significant Weather Event on Wednesday in anticipation of a messy mix of wintry weather.
The town's declaration suspends the standard timelines required to maintain roads and sidewalks.
"Municipal roads and sidewalks are considered to be in a state of repair until the event has ended," the town's release issued Wednesday afternoon stated.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement outlining 15 to 25 millimetres of rain through to Thursday evening with the possibility of freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday afternoon and evening.
The weather agency also expects snow, heavy at times, with potential accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres.
It cautioned the weather could result in power outages, road closures and hazardous driving conditions.
The Town of Innisfil said residents should be aware that "efforts will focus on main roads to ensure critical emergency services can continue to supply essential services during the severe weather."
The town asked residents to avoid non-essential travel until conditions improve and drive with extra caution.
"If you see a downed powerline in Innisfil, stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 and InnPower Corporation at 705-431-4321," the town's release concluded.
