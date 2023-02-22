Innisfil declares Significant Weather Event amid winter storm warnings

The Town of Innisfil is preparing for the impending winter storm by declaring a Significant Weather Event, which remains in effect until further notice.

The declaration means residents can expect winter road maintenance to take longer than usual.

While winter services don't change, declaring a Significant Weather Event suspends standard timelines for municipalities to meet maintenance objectives.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for much of Central Ontario, including Innisfil, on Wednesday, with heavy snowfall and ice pellets starting late in the afternoon into the early morning on Thursday.

There is also a risk of freezing rain.

The national weather agency adds that another wintry mix of precipitation is possible Thursday afternoon into the evening.