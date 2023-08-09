Innisfil driver caught speeding more than double limit

A 31-year-old Innisfil man faces stunt driving and mischief charges after going double a posted speed limit.

The driver was clocked going 104 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on the 7th line in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say during his stop, the driver exited his vehicle, walked to the posted speed limit sign and threw it into the ditch.

Officers are reminding drivers to slow down and drive safe.