Innisfil Ice Hut Art returns

Discover a unique public art experience in Innisfil this winter.

Five ice huts were transformed by local artists into engaging and thought-provoking works of art for the 2022-23 winter season.

The huts will form an outdoor art gallery in Innisfil Beach Park.

“Lake Simcoe is a jewel within Simcoe County, and we are always excited to find new ways to celebrate it,” said Mayor Lynn Dollin.

“This whole project expands the idea of what art can be and shows how public art can surprise and delight you. I can’t wait for the community to get outside and explore the installation,” she said.

The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, in partnership with the Town of Innisfil and local ice fishing hut operator Gail’s Hotbox Ice Huts, invited local artists to transform simple plywood huts into vibrant works of art for a public art installation in Innisfil Beach Park.

The installation will be on display throughout the winter until March 2023.

This new Ice Hut Art project was partly funded by the County of Simcoe 2022 Tourism, Culture and Sport Enhancement fund.

To ensure that this project was inclusive and representative of the perspective and stories of all residents, community partners from the Ethnic Mosiac Alliance, PRNT Collective, and UPlift Black were consulted and formed part of the jury.

The participating artists were selected from Simcoe County and brought their unique styles, perspectives and passions to brighten Innisfil’s wintry landscapes.

Looking Forward by Angela Aujla

Nature and Community by Cheryl Daniells

Yalda by Neda Mazhab Jafari

Good Vibrations by Jeanette Luchese

Simcoe Journeys by Maria Kelebeev

In 2021/2022, 11 ice fishing huts were transformed by local artists and were strategically displayed in public parks and civic spaces on or near frozen Lake Simcoe.

During the ice fishing season, art will be located directly on ice at Gail’s Hot Box Ice Huts.

This project was first developed as an attraction to support physical activity, community mental health, and a connection to the outdoors during lockdowns and periods of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a community hub, the ideaLAB & Library responds to community needs in new ways, said Erin Scuccimarri, ideaLAB & Library CEO

“We are often looking outside of our library walls to meet the community where they are – and sometimes that means showing up in unexpected places and delivering unique community experiences,” Scuccimarri said.

For a list of the 2022/2023 artist biographies and more information visit Ice Hut Art.