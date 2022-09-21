Innisfil ideaLAB hosts 8th annual MakerFest Saturday
Innisfil ideaLAB & Library will be holding its 8th Annual MakerFest on Sept. 24.
MakerFest is a community show-and-tell event highlighting local talent and creating community connections.
It brings educators, entrepreneurs, artists and engineers together as they unveil their latest creations and provides interactive activities.
IdeaLAB is looking for creative makers to participate as exhibitors in the event, such as craftspeople, makers, creatives, and techie tinkerers of all kinds are welcome.
This event could inspire the next generation of creative makers by creating opportunities to explore and discover new skills, interests or activities.
Creative people, marvellous projects, and wondrous ideas will be exhibited at MakerFest ‘22 at the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library, Lakeshore Branch, 967 Innisfil Beach Road, on Saturday.
Registration is free for both makers to exhibit and for the public to attend.
ideaLAB encourages interactive exhibits and/or highlight the process of making.
To get involved, submit your information online.
