Innisfil ideaLAB & Library limits services as COVID-19 cases soar in Simcoe County

The Innisfil ideaLAB & Library is temporarily closings its doors as COVID-19 cases continue to climb throughout Simcoe County.

While no one is allowed inside any of its branches, curbside pick-up will continue to be an option to customers.

Curbside pick-up is available at the Cookstown, Lakeshore and Stroud branches.

Customers can use this service at the Cookstown location every Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along with Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Curbside pick-up is available at the Lakeshore branch Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. along with Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Stroud branch offers curbside pick-up Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Customers are asked to maintain physical distancing and to stay two metres back from other customers and staff during pick-up times.

Drop boxes are available at all branches.

Other services continuing to be offered include express computer access, printing and faxing, book bags and the Troy Scoot Community Fridge.

Further information can be found on the library’s website.