Innisfil installs first life-saving SaveStation

The first outdoor SaveStation has been lit up at Innisfil Beach Park.

Visitors to the park will now have 24/7 access to a life-saving AED (automated external defibrillator) in the event of cardiac arrest.

The freestanding SaveStation tower lights up at night to be clearly visible for the public and is designed for easy use in the event of an emergency.

A QR code on the SaveStation links to a step-by-step instructional video which provides a quick overview of how to use the AED housed inside the tower.

Innisfil Beach Park was selected to provide access for the numerous tourists and locals who attend the park every year.

The tower was co-sponsored by the Peggy Hill Team and Mortgage Wellness.

Thousands of Canadians suffer from hospital cardiac arrests every year, mostly at home or in a public place. The immediate use of an AED combined with CPR can increase the likelihood of survival.