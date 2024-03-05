Innisfil man, 75, charged with committing an indecent act in public

Police arrested a 75-year-old man accused of two separate incidents of committing indecent acts in Innisfil last month.

Police say both incidents happened in the area of Webster Boulevard and Butler Street between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The accused, from Innisfil, was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent act in a public place.

He was released from police custody and is expected to appear in court at a later date.