Innisfil man accused of a sexual offence in front of mother, daughter

An Innisfil man accused of a lewd act in front of a young girl and her mother faces charges after police carried out a search warrant at his residence.

Police say the accused was masturbating in public in a northeast Innisfil neighbourhood around 10 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 11.

They say the woman and her daughter, 14, witnessed the act because the offender was positioned in front of their home.

The South Simcoe Police Criminal Investigation Bureau identified the 26-year-old man and made the arrest on Friday, nearly two weeks since the incident.

The accused is charged with exposure to a person under 16 and breach of probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police continue to investigate his conduct and ask anyone with further information on this or similar crimes to contact Detective Sgt. Kai Johnson at 905-775-3311 ext. 1040 or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.