Innisfil man accused of sex crimes involving underage girls granted bail
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Mike Arsalides
After spending more than 12 days in custody at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene, 19-year-old Curtis Gamble is heading home.
Gamble was arrested and charged two weeks ago by Nottawasaga OPP after three young girls came forward.
Police charged the Innisfil man with child luring, invitation to sexual touching of underage girls, forcible confinement and criminal harassment.
A publication ban has been imposed to protect the identities of the underage girls, and any evidence heard in bail proceedings.
Police believe there may be more victims and said on Wednesday that at least two more young girls had come forward with allegations.
None of the allegations has been tested in court.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.
-
Timmins police make $360K drug bust, two suspects arrestedA Timmins police investigation into a violent break and enter in early April turned up more than anticipated, leading to a drug bust totalling more than $360,000 in illicit drugs.