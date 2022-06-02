Innisfil man accused of sex crimes in York Region

A 20-year-old Innisfil man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault investigation in York Region.

York Regional Police say they began their investigation back in April after several females came forward to police.

Police say the victims are between the ages of 16 and 20 and the alleged incidents took place between May 2020 and May 2022.

Gamble is accused of multiple offences, including sexual assault, criminal harassment, harassing and indecent communication, publication of an intimate image without consent, voyeurism and overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another.

Police are encouraging any victims to come forward at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7071 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Gamble will appear in court on Monday, June 6.