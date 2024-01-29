Innisfil man accused of thefts dating back to December
An Innisfil man faces 23 charges for multiple thefts dating back to December.
South Simcoe police say the man was involved in the theft of a U-Haul truck from an auto shop in Owen Sound on December 9. He then allegedly stole multiple power tools from two other vehicles.
The following day, police were contacted about the stolen U-Haul spotted in a parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road near 20th Sideroad.
Then, on January 20, an officer located a second stolen U-Haul in the same area.
Police say an investigation determined that the suspect had stolen it in the area of Yonge Street and 10th Line in Innisfil.
Days later, the Street Crime Unit arrested the 52-year-old man for motor vehicle theft, among other charges.
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
