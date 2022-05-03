Innisfil man among 5 charged in ongoing LCBO theft investigation
An Innisfil man is among five individuals charged in connection with a liquor store theft in York Region.
Investigators say $6,000 worth of merchandise was stolen on Friday afternoon from an LCBO in the area of First Commerce Drive and State Farm Way in Aurora.
Police said when officers arrived, they found the suspect vehicle with five occupants, who were all taken into custody.
York Regional Police investigators believe the suspects may be involved in a series of thefts from LCBO stores across the GTA.
The 59-year-old Innisfil man is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
Police also charged two Toronto men and two individuals with no fixed address with various offences.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
