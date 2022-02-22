Innisfil man charged driving 3x the speed limit, police say

South Simcoe Police have charged a 59-year-old Innisfil man with stunt driving.

Police say they clocked the vehicle going 117 km/hr in a 40 km/hr zone. The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon on Beach Road in Innisfil.

The driver received a 30-day license suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.

STUNT DRIVING: Vehicle clocked at 117 km/h in posted 40 zone on Innisfil Beach Road #Innisfil. 59-year-old Innisfil man charged. 30-day licence suspension. 14-day vehicle impoundment.#stuntdriving #slowdown #speedenforcement pic.twitter.com/FRluyABlRb