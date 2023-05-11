Innisfil man charged with driving impaired and speeding 83km/h over limit

Officers from the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police stopped a vehicle for excessive speed shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 183 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 400 North.

Police say the 46-year-old driver was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired - a blood alcohol level over 80, driving with an open container of liquor, and excessive speed.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 6.

The driver had his licence suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

Police urge those who suspect someone is driving impaired to call 911 immediately to report it.