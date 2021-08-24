Innisfil man charged with drunk driving after plunging car into lake

Police arrested a man after they say he drove his vehicle into Lake Simcoe in Innisfil in the early morning hours on Monday.

South Simcoe Police say officers were called to the 10th Line and Purvis Street area around 4:30 in the morning to find a "water-soaked vehicle parked on the beach."

After investigating the situation, police charged a 31-year-old Innisfil man with impaired driving and operation while impaired with excess blood alcohol.

The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was impounded for seven.

He has since been released from police custody with a future court date.

This is the second time police charged someone with drunk driving after a car went into Lake Simcoe in a matter of days.

Last week, a 23-year-old Springwater man was arrested for impaired driving following reports of a car in the lake at the end of Shores Acres Drive in Innisfil.

The driver was not injured.