An Innisfil man now faces manslaughter charges after police say he allegedly supplied Fentanyl at a party that resulted in a 25-year-old man overdosing.

According to a Barrie police release, a group of people were consuming alcohol and drugs at an Innisfil residence early Tuesday morning.

Police say that's when the 25-year-old went into "medical distress," likely suffering from a drug overdose. They say, "at no time were emergency services contacted, and his health continued to deteriorate."

According to police, he was later taken to the hospital without vital signs by others at the gathering. However, by the time they arrived, "attempts to revive him failed, and he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff."

The 36-year-old Innisfil man attended police headquarters on Thursday, where he was arrested and now faces several charges, including manslaughter and trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in a Barrie court on March 26.