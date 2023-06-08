iHeartRadio

Innisfil man clocked going 80 km/h over speed limit


File Image (SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICES)

South Simcoe police have arrested an Innisfil man after he was stopped going double the speed limit Wednesday evening.

The 26-year-old was caught travelling 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Shore Acres Drive.

Police charged the man with stunt driving and speeding.

His license was suspended for 30 days while his vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

12