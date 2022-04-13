Innisfil man faces more sexual assault allegations as additional victims come forward: OPP

On Wednesday, an Innisfil man accused of sexual assault and child pornography involving underage girls appeared before a judge virtually from jail.

Curtis Gamble's lawyer seeks discovery from the Crown to understand what evidence police investigators have gathered on his client.

David Wilcox told CTV News last week that his client largely denies the allegations, and has cooperated with the police.

Police charged the 19-year-old with child luring, invitation to sexual touching of underage girls, forcible confinement and criminal harassment after at least three young girls came forward with allegations.

At the time, police said investigators believed there might be more victims, and appealed to parents to talk with their teens and young children.

On Wednesday, provincial police confirmed to CTV News two more young girls have since come forward with allegations against Gamble.

Police say the Innisfil man used social media platforms, like Discord, Snapchat and Instagram, and the X-Box Live App, to contact and befriend underage girls with the username 'emptygoatdemon.'

New charges have not been filed yet as police continue their investigation.

Meanwhile, publication bans protect the identities of the underage girls, and any evidence heard at this stage.

Gamble's lawyer has scheduled to have his client return to bail court on Thursday.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.