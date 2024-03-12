Innisfil man facing over 100 charges in firearms bust begs for bail

An Innisfil man facing more than 100 charges after police made a massive firearms bust at his residence says he messed up "very badly."

On Tuesday, Diosdado 'Sunny' Lagman made his second virtual court appearance from jail, hoping yet again to be granted bail following his arrest last week.

Police said a search of Lagman's Hunter Street home in Innisfil on March 5 turned up 20 guns, roughly 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and various prohibited devices, including high-capacity magazines.

Police say he is suspected of purchasing and trafficking firearms without a licence and claimed to be a gunsmith.

Lagman faces dozens of charges, including firearms trafficking and uttering threats to cause death.

On Tuesday, Lagman told the judge he was self-employed and needed bail to collect money from his clients and accomplish his jobs, highlighting his lack of a prior record.

"I understand the predicament I am in. I totally understand it, and I am sorry. I place myself at your mercy," Lagman said during the virtual proceedings. "I am not trying to fight you on any of these charges. I would just like proper counsel to, I guess, cut a deal to how much time I'm going to spend or what kind of restitution I have to pay."

Lagman has been behind bars at the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene since his arrest.